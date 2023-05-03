Double-parking and blocked lanes: NYC DOT wants your feedback

NEW YORK - The city's Department of Transportation needs help to clear the streets of double parking and blocked lanes.

"It's impossible to drive here," said Joel Linchitz, on the Upper West Side.

"All this double-parking and truck traffic, this city wasn't really made for this kind of thing," said Brian on the Upper West Side.

From the double-parking to the blocked bike and bus lanes, the New York City DOT says it happens more frequently with the increase in truck loading and unloading.

That's why the DOT is implementing an online platform for New Yorkers to report these troubleshoot areas that are causing congestion and safety hazards.

"This is an opportunity for the average New Yorkers to be part of community engagement," said Ydanis Rodriguez, NYC DOT Commissioner.

The platform updates in real time and allows users to pin on a map to identify problem areas and add specific comments.

"A lot of New Yorkers, they order online in high volume," said Rodriguez.

The DOT says 80% of New Yorkers order once a week and more than 20% order four times a week. With an increase in deliveries, they say since December 2021, they've installed over 2,000 loading zones.

"Why can't we take the trucks and just bring them in from 12 to 6 a.m.?" asks Linchitz.

NYC DOT says this is the feedback they're looking for to improve their system. They say they'll use this information, data and other considerations to determine where additional loading zones should be located citywide.

To access the platform, click here.

