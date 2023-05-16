New York City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan says she won't seek re-election

NEW YORK -- New York City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan says she will not seek re-election for District 9 in Harlem.

The first-term incumbent announced Tuesday that she does not plan to commit to another two years.

Jordan says she looks forward to finishing out her term.

She's being challenged by Democratic Assembly member Inez Dickens, Assembly member Al Taylor and political newcomer Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated 5.