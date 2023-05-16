Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan says she won't seek re-election

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan will not seek re-election
NYC councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan will not seek re-election 00:24

NEW YORK -- New York City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan says she will not seek re-election for District 9 in Harlem.

The first-term incumbent announced Tuesday that she does not plan to commit to another two years.

Jordan says she looks forward to finishing out her term.

She's being challenged by Democratic Assembly member Inez Dickens, Assembly member Al Taylor and political newcomer Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated 5.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.