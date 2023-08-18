Watch CBS News
New York City considering housing asylum seekers at shuttered federal prison

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - New York City wants to house asylum seekers at a shuttered federal prison that once jailed terrorists and mobsters. 

The Metropolitan Correctional Center was closed in 2021 over poor conditions and security concerns exposed following Jeffrey Epstein's suicide

This comes as the city struggles to find housing for around 100,000 asylum seekers who have arrived over the past year. 

Sources also tell CBS New York that the city city is considering converting shipping containers into housing in Fort Dix, N.J. 

