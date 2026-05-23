New York City beaches open for 2026 season on rainy, cold Memorial Day Weekend

New York City beaches opened for the 2026 season Saturday as Memorial Day Weekend got off to a cold, rainy, windy start.

According to the city parks department, as many as 370 lifeguards are on duty this holiday weekend, compared to 280 in 2025. The number is expected to grow through July as more become certified.

Lifeguards are on duty daily at city beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 13.

Surfers brave rough waters

It was a slow start to beach season.

"I haven't seen anyone else 'til now," beachgoer Kazi Takia said. "I saw workers, I only see the lifeguards, and that's pretty much all we see."

"My mom was saying she was surprised that the lifeguards were here even though it's raining," beachgoer Kazi Rafi said.

Those who were on duty at Rockaway Beach watched over a handful of surfers who headed out despite the rain and rough water.

"As long as the ocean is wet, I am happy," surfer Chris Jones said.

Jones admitted it was "maybe a little bit" dangerous to be out in the water. The National Weather Service issued a rip current warning for coastal parts of the city and Nassau County through Sunday evening.

"Know the risk, know how strong of a swimmer you are. Be careful," he said.

"I say stay home," surfer Seth Pickett said.

The NWS also issued a high surf advisory from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday for Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn, warning of large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet.

Slow day for local businesses

Over at Connolly's Bar down the street, they said even if it started pouring down rain outside, they would still be pouring drinks inside.

The seasonal bar was going to have a live band for its opening weekend, but had to cancel due to weather.

"It's always hard because we're closed eight months out of the year, so it's like we don't have money coming in," manager Liam Faughnan said. "We've had such a long winter. Maybe we'll get an easy spring."

But locals said it was worth getting caught in the rain to grab Connolly's trademark pina colada they've being waiting for all winter and spring.