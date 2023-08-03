New York City students can receive college credits for helping asylum seekers fill out applications

NYC taps college students to help asylum seekers fill out applications

NYC taps college students to help asylum seekers fill out applications

NYC taps college students to help asylum seekers fill out applications

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has enlisted local colleges and universities to help asylum seekers fill out asylum applications.

Students will get college credits for their work.

The following schools are participating in the partnership:

Baruch College,

City College,

Hunter College,

Queens College,

Columbia University,

New York Law School,

And New York University.

For more information, click here.

"Applying for asylum is a critical step towards work authorization, which is the North Star for our administration. Asylum seekers want to work. I can't say that enough," said Anne Williams-Isom, New York City deputy commissioner for health and human services.

The move comes as city officials frantically search for places to house more asylum seekers.

Read more: New York City considering popular soccer fields on Randalls Island as home for asylum seekers

They're look at the possibility of building another tent city on Randalls Island.