Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City students can receive college credits for helping asylum seekers fill out applications

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC taps college students to help asylum seekers fill out applications
NYC taps college students to help asylum seekers fill out applications 00:32

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams has enlisted local colleges and universities to help asylum seekers fill out asylum applications.

Students will get college credits for their work.

The following schools are participating in the partnership:

  • Baruch College,
  • City College,
  • Hunter College,
  • Queens College,
  • Columbia University, 
  • New York Law School,
  • And New York University.

For more information, click here.

"Applying for asylum is a critical step towards work authorization, which is the North Star for our administration. Asylum seekers want to work. I can't say that enough," said Anne Williams-Isom, New York City deputy commissioner for health and human services.

NYC colleges to help file paperwork for asylum seekers 16:37

The move comes as city officials frantically search for places to house more asylum seekers.

They're look at the possibility of building another tent city on Randalls Island.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 8:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.