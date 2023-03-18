Mayor Eric Adams, local officials pushing for New York City to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is making a push to have New York City host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

He joined other city and state officials in Times Square for a rally Saturday.

The mayor says the Big Apple is the safest big city and the best choice for the convention.

He also says it would bring job opportunities and support local businesses and organizations.

"When you bring the convention here, you are going to send a message across America and across the globe, we have the dream here," Adams said.

Chicago and Atlanta are also being considered to host the DNC.