New York's budget battles begin after Gov. Kathy Hochul & Mayor Eric Adams unveil spending plans

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on New York's budget battle
Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on New York's budget battle 09:57

The Point

The budget battles are beginning as Gov. Kathy Hochul faces off against the more progressive New York State Legislature and Mayor Eric Adams negotiates with the New York City Council

Talking Points

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli evaluates New York's fiscal health as Hochul seeks to rein in spending. 

Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, answers some of the biggest questions about Adams' latest city budget proposal.

Biggest questions with Mayor Eric Adams' latest budget proposal 08:52

Your Point

Nothing has divided New Yorkers more than how the city is dealing with the migrant crisis. They have strong opinions about how Adams is coping. 

New Yorkers grade mayor's handling of migrant crisis 02:54

Exclamation Point

DiNapoli shares what got him involved in public service at a young age, and more, in a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York

Bonus conversation with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli 09:05

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 2:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

