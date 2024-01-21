New York's budget battles begin after Gov. Kathy Hochul & Mayor Eric Adams unveil spending plans
The Point
The budget battles are beginning as Gov. Kathy Hochul faces off against the more progressive New York State Legislature and Mayor Eric Adams negotiates with the New York City Council.
Talking Points
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli evaluates New York's fiscal health as Hochul seeks to rein in spending.
- Related story: Hochul comes to New York City's rescue with budget proposal money for asylum seeker crisis
- Related story: Hochul delivers 2024 State of the State addresses
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, answers some of the biggest questions about Adams' latest city budget proposal.
- Related story: Adams explains how new preliminary budget restores previous cuts
- Related story: Adams touts affordable housing successes, calls for more state tax incentives
- Related story: Adams announces $90 million for school programs after slashing city budget months ago
Your Point
Nothing has divided New Yorkers more than how the city is dealing with the migrant crisis. They have strong opinions about how Adams is coping.
- Related story: Hundreds of asylum seekers wait in the snow for New York City shelter assignments
- Related story: New York City implementing curfew at 4 asylum seeker shelters in response to community complaints
- Related story: Parents fume after students at James Madison High forced to learn remotely while school housed asylum seekers
Exclamation Point
DiNapoli shares what got him involved in public service at a young age, and more, in a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York.
"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
for more features.