Asylum seekers relocated from shelter at Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison High School due to storm, prompting remote learning

NEW YORK -- The storm forced nearly 2,000 asylum seekers to be relocated from a shelter at Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison High School in Midwood, Brooklyn.

As CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge reported, classes at the school will be remote Wednesday.

Teachers, parents and students learned Tuesday some 500 families would be transferred to the high school auditorium to sleep overnight. Some were not impressed, and there has been quite a bit of frustration online.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management said it moved the migrants out of an abundance of caution.

The Floyd Bennett Field shelter is made up of seven large, climate controlled tents, so there were concerns the high winds could damage them. Our First Alert Weather team reports wind gusts in Brooklyn reached up to 45 miles per hour.

So far, there's no word on whether the tents were damaged, but the OEM said engineers check on them after every storm.

Meanwhile, asylum seekers at other tent shelters around the city did not get relocated, because their structures are set up differently.

"Part of the issue that we have at Floyd Bennett Field is we were not allowed to put stakes in the ground. So that changes the wind rating, compared to the other structures," OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol explained. "It's a historic runway, that's why we couldn't do it. So we had to use ballasts. It's also a more exposed area, that also changes the wind rating."

Students at James Madison High School were dismissed at their regular time on Tuesday. One teacher said the staff received an email saying the migrants were set to arrive around 5 p.m. and would be placed in the school's gym, which took them by surprise.

The city's Comptroller Brad Lander expressed concerns about placing asylum seekers at the field in the first place, with the known storm risks and costs of moving them as more severe weather is expected this winter.

As for when the migrants will be allowed to return, we are waiting to hear back about the timeline.