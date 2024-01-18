Mayor Eric Adams touts affordable housing successes, calls for more state tax incentives

NEW YORK -- As New Yorkers struggle with high rents, Mayor Eric Adams says relief is on the way.

Thursday, he announced New York City financed more than 14,000 new affordable homes last year, a record number.

The city also created nearly 4,000 homes for New Yorkers who formerly experienced homelessness and more than 1,500 supportive homes with restricted rents and social services.

The mayor is now calling on the state to help with more tax incentives to help continue the progress.

"Today, I want to renew my calls on state lawmakers to act on a real housing agenda, new construction tax incentive, lifting the cap on density for new construction and incentivizing office conversion," Adams said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has asked the legislature for a number of bills to make it easier to build in New York City.