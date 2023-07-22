"Barbenheimer" opening weekend has New Yorkers flocking to the movies

NEW YORK -- Two summer blockbusters are opening on the big screen this weekend -- "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

These two movies could not be more different, but they're both bringing in crowds, so much so that it's becoming a phenomenon.

There's a parade of pink walking into the movies this weekend for opening weekend of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

"It's the fun energy, the fashion, the bubbly spirit. It's just like nostalgia as a kid," East Village resident Jillyn Richardson said.

Also opening this weekend is Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

Together, we get "Barbenheimer."

"We saw 'Barbie' at 3, and then we're doing 'Oppenheimer' at 6, so it's like a full day thing. I hope nobody at my job sees this because I'm 'actually working,'" Brooklyn resident Lola Gusman said.

The two films bringing people together are worlds apart.

"One is about a very horrific historic event and now 'Barbie' is polar opposite," Bushwick resident Khalied Bashri said.

Style-wise, there's a clear favorite with movie-goers sporting Barbie shoes, pins and even tattoos.

"I feel like we all have our stories with Barbie," Astoria resident Brooklyn St. John said.

The Barbie looks keep coming pic.twitter.com/QUMIbkc6xm — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) July 21, 2023

Fans came dressed as Workout Barbie, Doctor Barbie and, digging deep in the Barbieverse, NSYNC Number One Fan Barbie.

"I'm a big Christopher Nolan fan, but I've been listening to the 'Barbie' album all day so I'm pretty excited for that," Astoria resident Joe Corrado said.

Of course, you can't forget Ken.

"It was really all about channeling Ken, channeling that Kenergy," Bashri said.

"Everyone's going to see the biggest summer event, and it's the movies," said Bed-Stuy resident Ryan Carlson, who was dressed as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The double blockbuster is bringing enthusiasm back to movie theaters.

"This isn't a two- or three-day phenomenon. We think these movies are going to be bringing people in for weeks to come," said Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

As if there wasn't enough excitement, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig popped in to a showing at a Union Square movie theater Friday.

"Thank you and I hope you love the movie," she told the crowd.

So what is it about this 60-year-old blonde with a billion careers that transfixes us?

"It's such a throwback to another era, but at the same time so relevant," mom Molly Bruttomesso said.

The reviews?

"The dialogue, the humor, but it taps into your emotions," East Village resident Oscar de la Cruz said.

Experts are projecting this to be a $200 million weekend at the box office.