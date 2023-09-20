Watch CBS News
New York Republicans challenge newly signed voting legislation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New NY voting legislation targeted in lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers
NEW YORK -- Voting legislation that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Wednesday is being challenged by Republican lawmakers.

The laws allow absentee ballots to be counted if they have been taped and show no signs of tampering. They also allow New Yorkers to register to vote and cast their ballots at their polling place on the first day of the early voting period.

Hochul says voting rights are under attack.

"Twenty-nine states have already passed over 100 voter suppression laws. They're not doing what we would do here in New York, which is expand and bring more people to the process and empower them. They're stripping away these rights," Hochul said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik and other New York congressional members filed a lawsuit, saying the laws try to remove basic safeguards on absentee voting and allow unregulated mass mail ballots, which are against the state Constitution.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

