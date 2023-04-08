New York political leaders say state will "remain a safe haven" after Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill

NEW YORK -- Political leaders across the Tri-State Area reacted Friday evening after a federal judge in Texas halted the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The FDA approved mifepristone more than 20 years ago. The drug is taken together with a second medicine, misoprostol, to terminate a pregnancy through 10 weeks gestation.

As CBS News reports, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said the FDA's two-decade-old approval violated a federal rule that allows for accelerated approval for certain drugs and, along with subsequent actions by the agency, was unlawful.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement:

"Today's decision blatantly disregards decades of medical research for politically motivated reasons that will jeopardize the health of millions of people nationwide. Restricting access to safe and effective medication is a dangerous attack on reproductive freedom, public health, and scientific integrity. "Let me be clear: abortion continues to be legal in New York and New York will remain a safe haven for anyone seeking abortion care. The fight for reproductive justice is not over. New York will continue to do everything within its power to protect reproductive rights, because it should always be your body, and your choice."

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement:

"Nearly 10 months ago, a Supreme Court packed with Trump appointees issued a ruling taking us 50 years back in time as they sought to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage. Make no mistake, today's ruling by another Trump appointee could make it even harder for people to access an abortion, even here in New York City, and is a clear act of war on women. In New York City, more than 2,000 women had medication abortions at NYC Health + Hospitals facilities last year, and we recently expanded abortion access, making medication abortion available for free at our city-run health clinics — becoming the first health department in the nation to do so — but banning one of the medications for the simplest, quickest, and most commons ways for women to access abortions nationwide is a cruel and inhumane decision by a court set on trampling the law, not upholding it. While women here in New York still have other options for abortion, even if this Texas decision is allowed to stand, they and women from across the country should know that our administration will fight every day to stop efforts to control women's bodies, their choices, and their freedoms."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter, "This ruling from an activist judge is wildly out of step with the law and sets a dangerous new precedent." He added in a full statement:

"Today's ruling is another massive step towards Republicans' goal of a nationwide abortion ban and could throw our country into chaos. Rightwing activists sought out an extremist judge who is vehement in his desire to take women's rights away. This ruling from an activist judge is wildly out of step with the law and sets a dangerous new precedent. Senate Democrats are relentlessly working to protect a women's right to choose from this extreme MAGA Republican agenda. We are committed to passing the Women's Health Protection Act to enshrine the right to choose into law, ensuring mifepristone remains available in pharmacies, protecting health data around abortion, and much more."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released the following statement:

"This ruling is yet another devastating attack on reproductive rights. Pills such as mifepristone allow you to decide when you want to start a family, not the government. This case is not about safety. This is about controlling medical decisions that should be between patients and their doctors. We will not let this decision derail our fight to defend and strengthen abortion rights. In Connecticut, we remain committed to expanding access to reproductive healthcare, including allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control and protecting both patients and providers who seek and offer that care."

CBS News reports Kacsmaryk's injunction stopped short of withdrawing or suspending the FDA's approval of mifepristone, which likely would have disrupted access to the drug for millions of women nationwide, including in states where abortion is legal.