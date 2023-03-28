New video shows 5 boys stuck inside sewer on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- New video shows the harrowing ordeal five boys went through when they got stuck inside a sewer on Staten Island.
"Inside Edition" has the exclusive video from underground.
The boys, ages 11 and 12, were exploring last Tuesday and went into a storm drain near Clove Lakes Park.
That's when they got lost and had to be saved by two firefighters, who also went underground to find them.
