New video shows 5 boys stuck inside sewer on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- New video shows the harrowing ordeal five boys went through when they got stuck inside a sewer on Staten Island.

"Inside Edition" has the exclusive video from underground.

The boys, ages 11 and 12, were exploring last Tuesday and went into a storm drain near Clove Lakes Park.

That's when they got lost and had to be saved by two firefighters, who also went underground to find them.