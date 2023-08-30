Watch CBS News
Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen from New Rochelle church

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Police in New Rochelle are investigating after tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from a church.

Parishioners found offices on the second floor of Generations Church on Main Street ransacked Tuesday morning.

File cabinets were emptied and papers were tossed on the floor.

Church officials say the stolen money was intended to be used for a mission trip to Jamaica in October.

There are surveillance cameras inside the church.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 9:31 PM

