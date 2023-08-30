Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen from New Rochelle church

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Police in New Rochelle are investigating after tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from a church.

Parishioners found offices on the second floor of Generations Church on Main Street ransacked Tuesday morning.

File cabinets were emptied and papers were tossed on the floor.

Church officials say the stolen money was intended to be used for a mission trip to Jamaica in October.

There are surveillance cameras inside the church.