Mayor Eric Adams expected to announce new NYPD commissioner at Bronx precinct

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to name New York City's next police commissioner on Monday. 

It follows the resignation of Keechant Sewell, who announced her departure from the NYPD in June. 

According to City Hall sources, Adams had a short list of people he was considering appointing to succeed Sewell, who was on the job for only 18 months. 

Acting Commissioner Edward Caban, who is believed to be on the short list, has been leading the police department since Sewell stepped down at the end of June.

Adams has called Caban a "consummate professional." He has three decades of experience since his career as a police officer started in 1991, when he patrolled the South Bronx. 

Adams is expected to formally announce the next police commissioner at 10 a.m. at the 40th Precinct in the Bronx

