New lawsuit expected against NYC agencies, NYPD for handling of Malcom X assassination

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new lawsuit is expected to be filed Tuesday over New York City's handling of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X. 

Attorney Ben Crump says he plans to sue the NYPD and government agencies for fraudulent concealment of evidence related to the killing. 

Tuesday marks 58 years since Malcolm X was assassinated while speaking at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights. 

Crump is expected to be joined by two of the slain Civil Rights leader's children for a 1 p.m. news conference. 

