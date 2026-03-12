Newark toddler's death prompts new legislation strengthening N.J.'s apartment window guard law

A New Jersey toddler's death after falling more than 20 stories has prompted new legislation designed to ensure windows are properly guarded in apartment buildings across the state.

Last last month, a bill named after Justin Christian El-Abiad and four other children who died similar deaths was introduced.

What the new legislation does

El-Abiad was just 2 years old when he fell out of a window of the Newark high-rise he lived in with his mother, brother and sister in November of 2025.

Justin Christian Al-Abiad fell 20 stories to his death in Newark back in November of last year. CBS News New York

The new legislation strengthens current New Jersey law requiring landlords to install window guards when requested by tenants.

"Instead, the bill mandates automatic installation at all households with children 13 and under and in any household with a person with a physical or mental disability," said Adrienne Wooten, deputy director of Sen. Britnee Timberlake's office.

At the local level, an ordinance calling on regular window inspections is set to be introduced in the coming months.

Family files wrongful death suit against building owner

El-Abiad's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against 455 Elizabeth Avenue LLC, which owns the building, claiming the window was "a thin sheet of Plexiglass that had been glued to the outside of the window frame" and that, years before, a window next to it also fell onto the street below.

The suit also says city inspections cited the building's windows as being defective, among other safety issues.

In a statement, 455 Elizabeth Avenue LLC, told CBS News New York its thoughts have been with the little boy's family and that, "Our focus remains on the safety and well-being of the residents. We are working collaboratively with both local authorities and our residents to protect against a tragedy like this from occurring again."

"This was 100% preventable"

Speaking on behalf of the family at the child's funeral service on Thursday, attorney David Sirotkin described El-Abiad as a "sweet, adorable, and loving child with a big, dimpled smile that warmed everyone's heart."

A statement from his mother says he was eager to start school soon.

"This was 100% preventable. This building knew that they weren't providing safe conditions, they weren't providing window guards," Sirotkin said.

"This landlord had a myriad of violations, but also notice of the fact that there were window issues in this apartment as well as other apartments," Sirotkin added. "We're gonna make sure that we hold this building fully responsible and make sure they account for what happened here, this unspeakable tragedy."