GOP Rep. Tom Kean, missing from Congress for months, set to return on June 30

Washington — Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey will return to Congress on June 30, his spokesperson said, after being away since March in an unexplained absence that has confounded Capitol Hill.

"Congressman Kean is eager to return to in person work on June 30 and resume a full schedule," Kean's spokesperson, Harrison Neely, told CBS News on Thursday. The New Jersey Globe first reported on his return date.

Kean's whereabouts since he last voted on March 5 have not been disclosed. When he first made a statement about the absence in late April, the New Jersey Republican said he was addressing a "personal medical issue."

Kean said earlier this month that he would return to Washington within a matter of weeks, at which point he would provide more details about his health.

"Right now I am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals, I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks. At that time I will be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition," Kean said in a June 2 statement released by his campaign.

The statement came hours before polls closed in New Jersey's GOP primary for his seat, in which he ran unopposed.

He has missed more than 130 votes during his absence.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters earlier this month that he had recently spoken with Kean. Johnson said he was aware of the health issue, but would not disclose the details.

"What he's dealing with is not very common and not a big thing," Johnson said.