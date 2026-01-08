Rock thrown at school bus on New Jersey Turnpike, child seriously injured, police say

Police say a rock was thrown at a school bus on the New Jersey Turnpike on Wednesday, shattering a window and seriously injuring a young child.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Exit 70A/B for Leonia and Teaneck.

The bus was on its way back to Yeshivat Noam, a Jewish school in Paramus. School officials said the bus was transporting third-grade students back from a school trip to the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City when the incident occurred.

New Jersey State Police said a rock was thrown at the school bus as it was traveling in the right lane, shattering a window and striking an 8-year-old student.

Yeshivat Noam confirmed the injured student suffered a skull fracture and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police say a rock was thrown at a school bus on the New Jersey Turnpike on Jan. 7, 2026, shattering a window and seriously injuring a young child. New Jersey State Police

Parent Avram Zamist said his 9-year-old daughter was on the bus but wasn't hurt.

"She's OK, you know. She's very upset. She's shook, but she's physically OK," Zamist said. "But a friend of hers is not OK."

In statement, school leaders say, "We do not know the motive behind the incident, and it would be premature to draw conclusions. There were no visible markings on the bus identifying it as a Jewish school bus."

"We hope it wasn't intentional, but if it was, it's the worst feeling in the world to think that someone would put a child's life or children's lives in danger," Zamist said.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed or have have dash camera footage of the incident to contact them at 732-441-4500, ext. 1401. Tips can be left anonymously.