New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy set to deliver State of the State address next week
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his State of the State address next week.
It will be the governor's first time appearing in person to give his address since 2020.
The governor is likely to highlight his administration's accomplishments as insiders say he may be looking to run for president.
You can watch his State of the State streaming live on CBS News New York on Tuesday.
