New Jersey set to receive $425 million in federal infrastructure funding, Murphy says

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New federal infrastructure funding is coming to New Jersey. 

Gov. Phil Murphy said the money will go toward various projects, including a pedestrian tunnel at the Long Branch station that he says is long overdue.

"This tunnel means that residents will be able to get to the other side of town, which means more customers for the businesses on the other side of the tracks," Murphy said Wednesday. 

The state is set to receive a total of $425 million. The funding will help upgrade train stations, refit buses to become electric, expand bus terminals and protect rail cars from flooding. 

First published on September 6, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

