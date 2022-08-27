New Jersey suspends sales tax on school-related items for 10 days

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey.

The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers.

CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday.

Cynthia Cabassa, of Secaucus, was with grandson Siah, who is about to turn 3 and start pre-K. Getting kids of any age ready for school gets expensive.

"I think it's super important. I think everything is going up except our salaries," Cabassa said.

She and her grandson joined shoppers in store aisles packed with products that, starting Saturday, are covered by New Jersey's tax-free holiday underway through Sept. 5.

Among the products that are temporarily tax-free in the Garden State are school art supplies, instruction materials, computers under $3,000, school computer supplies under $1,000, and sport or recreational equipment.

The average family with an average shopping list can expect to save anywhere from $25-50.

Owners of Beyond the Classroom Shop in Paterson told CBS2 sales are strong on day one.

"As soon as we open up the gates, there's customers coming in right away, so we feel the effect already," store owner Jayvon Blackmon said.

"It saves everyone money and is bringing customers in because they're saving money, so it's a win-win," store owner Brittany Boddie-Blackmon said.

Research shows when kids lack the proper supplies, they become less likely to do well in school.

Chris Roe was in Hacksensack, getting the school year off to a great start for 10-year-old son Logan and 7-year-old daughter Lia.

"Everybody should be able to obtain everything that they need, and with the tax holiday, it's gonna make that, you know, more people are going to be able to get everything that they need," he said.

"I'm a teacher, so that is a big, big relief for us. We spend a lot of money on supplies, so that helps a lot," said Clifton parent and teacher Elizabeth Eckford.

This is expected to cost the state about $75 million in lost tax revenue.

This year is the first time New Jersey and Connecticut joined 17 other states in the tax-free holiday. Connecticut's holiday ends Saturday.