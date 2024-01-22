New Jersey police use drone to find lost child in Robbinsville woods

Police use drone to find lost child in New Jersey woods

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police in Robbinsville, New Jersey credited their drone unit with finding a missing child.

A police drone operator was among the authorities who responded to a 911 call about a child who went missing after running into a heavily-wooded area.

Police said the drone operator was able to find the child's thermal heat signature in less than 10 minutes and guide officers to their location.

The child was unharmed and the family was reunited.