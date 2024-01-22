Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey police use drone to find lost child in Robbinsville woods

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police use drone to find lost child in New Jersey woods
Police use drone to find lost child in New Jersey woods 00:28

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police in Robbinsville, New Jersey credited their drone unit with finding a missing child. 

A police drone operator was among the authorities who responded to a 911 call about a child who went missing after running into a heavily-wooded area. 

Police said the drone operator was able to find the child's thermal heat signature in less than 10 minutes and guide officers to their location. 

The child was unharmed and the family was reunited. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 1:06 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.