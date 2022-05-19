Watch CBS News
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announces legislation to create statewide police licensing program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced legislation Wednesday to create a statewide police licensing program.

If enacted, the bill would require all law enforcement officers to hold valid, active licenses issued by the Police Training Commission.

The proposal would require uniform standards to become, or continue to be, an active law enforcement officer in New Jersey.

The PTC would be allowed to take actions against the licenses of officers who act outside professional standards or engage in illegal or improper conduct.

"This license and all it will represent will lift up the overwhelming majority of women and men working honestly and diligently to keep our communities safe," Murphy said.

New Jersey's acting Attorney General adds that this initiative is a "crucial next step" in improving community-police relations.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 9:54 PM

