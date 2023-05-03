Police: 17-year-old taken into custody after leading officers on chase through New Jersey in stolen Maserati

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly leading officers on a wild chase through New Jersey in a stolen Maserati.

The pursuit began in Franklin Lakes and moved into the Fardale section of Mahwah before coming to an end on Route 17 South in Ridgewood.

The teen was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing several charges, including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.