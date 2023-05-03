Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 17-year-old taken into custody after leading officers on chase through New Jersey in stolen Maserati

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

17-year-old charged after wild chase
17-year-old charged after wild chase 00:27

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly leading officers on a wild chase through New Jersey in a stolen Maserati.

The pursuit began in Franklin Lakes and moved into the Fardale section of Mahwah before coming to an end on Route 17 South in Ridgewood.

The teen was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing several charges, including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 7:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.