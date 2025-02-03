Even with federal grants freeze paused, New Jersey Democrats, nonprofits are worried about funding

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. -- Even though President Trump's executive order to freeze federal grants has been paused by two judges, some New Jersey nonprofits are concerned about money allocated for the coming year.

Speaking for Democrats in the state, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker issued a warning to Mr. Trump on Monday.

"If you come after my state, you will have a fight," Booker said.

"The problem is the chaos, the uncertainty, the fear"

Booker and other Democrats say despite the temporary halt on Mr. Trump's funding freeze, nonprofits, like those providing services for domestic violence survivors, are worried.

"The problem is the chaos, the uncertainty, the fear," said Linda Czipo, of the New Jersey Center for Nonprofits.

Advocates say 1,300 domestic violence survivors a day rely on services.

Nicole Morella, who heads 33 domestic violence groups in New Jersey, said a lack of funding could lead to staff layoffs and service reductions.

"A freeze or cutback in funds means 24-hour hotlines, emergency shelter, advocacy counseling, and services for children will be compromised, leaving survivors with nowhere to go," Morella said.

Read more: New Yorkers, local organizations concerned about potential future federal funding freezes

Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones said federal grant cuts could affect his department.

"Equipment and technology, body-worn cameras, bulletproof vests, surveillance technology, training and development, de-escalation training, crisis intervention, mental health, resource community policing initiatives," Jones said.

House Democrats, Republicans are perplexed, Booker says

Mr. Trump's executive order was paused soon after he issued it last week and then again on Monday. He had the following to say early on about crucial programs.

"Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid have not been affected," Mr. Trump said. "We are merely looking at parts of the big bureaucracy where there has been tremendous waste and fraud and abuse."

"For the president to come out of the blocks right away and cause this much chaos and confusion, that has even Republican House members and senators saying what are you doing?" Booker said.

Mr. Trump's office said a review of all programs will continue to make sure they are not wasteful.