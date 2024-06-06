Watch CBS News
New Jersey man charged with sexually assaulting child out walking dog

By Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

IRVINGTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has been arrested on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child who was out walking a dog.

Surveillance video from June 3 allegedly shows a man grabbing and pulling the child to the backyard of a property in Irvington where the alleged assault happened, according to police. 

Caream Davis, 46, was identified as a suspect by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and the Irvington Public Safety Department. 

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Davis in Richmond, Virginia late Wednesday night. He's charged with sexual assault, attempted murder, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Davis was behind bars in Virginia pending extradition to New Jersey. It was not immediately clear how Garden State investigators learned of his whereabouts out of state. 

Davis is also charged with sexually assaulting an adult in a separate case. 

