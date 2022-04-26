New Jersey man accused of using cloned New York State Police gas card to beat the high prices at the pump

New Jersey man accused of using cloned New York State Police gas card

NEW YORK -- Investigators say a New Jersey man found an innovative way to beat current high gas prices.

Sadly, it was also illegal. It involved a cloned gas credit card that actually belonged to the New York State Police and a truck modified to hold extra gasoline, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday.

It's an alleged crime fueled by greed and pain at the pump.

"Oh my God, it's just through the roof," ride-share driver Charles Orlik said.

Orlik added he is not really surprised by the alleged scheme. New York State Police say surveillance video from several gas stations along the busy Route 59 corridor in Rockland County helped make the case.

Scammers used so-called "skimming devices," often hidden inside gas pumps, to clone credit cards, including a New York State Fleet card used by the state police.

Angel Alvarez-Michel, 38, of Essex County allegedly obtained a cloned card and used it to gas up at various stations.

Police say the suspect's truck was modified with an extra 25-gallon tank in the rear bed.

Investigators believe Alvarez-Michel would fill it using the cloned state Fleet card and then resell the fuel to other drivers at a discount versus the price at the pump.

"I think people are desperate, especially people that have to drive, and this person is taking advantage of them and taking our money. The taxpayers contribute to the police department," said Toma Holley of Nyack.

The suspect's truck was impounded. He was charged with felony possession of a forged instrument for having the cloned card, in addition to other charges.

State police are investigating to see if others were involved in allegedly breaking the law to beat the price at the pump.