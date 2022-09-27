Watch CBS News
New Jersey Make-A-Wish Foundation helps 9-year-old boy become firefighter

By CBS New York Team

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- The New Jersey Make-A-Wish Foundation helped a 9-year-old boy's dream come true Tuesday.

A surprise parade was thrown for Antonio, from Camden. He marched with more than 100 firefighters before he became New Jersey's newest firefighter.

Wearing his turnout gear, he went on a ladder truck to rescue a princess from the balcony of the Make-A-Wish castle in Monroe Township.

Antonio, who has courageously battled a life-threatening medical condition, was up to the task on his first day on the job.

