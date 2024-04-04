New Jersey residents again cope with flooding concerns, trees down due to storm damage

High winds bring down trees, cause damage in Leonia, N.J.

High winds bring down trees, cause damage in Leonia, N.J.

High winds bring down trees, cause damage in Leonia, N.J.

LEONIA, N.J. - The powerful storm that slammed New Jersey caused damage and flooding concerns across the state, and the Tri-State Area.

Trees come down in Leonia, knocking out power

A massive tree came down in Leonia - a familiar site across the area. Strong winds in Wednesday's storms brought down trees and knocked out power, and left roads underwater.

Broad Avenue between Fort Lee Road and Hillside Avenue in Leonia was closed due to downed wires and utility poles. Leonia's Central Business District was closed as a result.

Leonia's police chief said that, at the height of the storm, 8-10 streets were closed - worse than normal during a storm. There were also limited power outages.

Leonia police shared drone footage of a massive tree resting on a home. A Leonia resident also had a canopy structure on his deck blow onto his neighbor's property, causing damage.

"Never had that trouble before. It's been up for maybe 12 years or longer," the resident said.

Leonia Middle School was closed Thursday, but high school and elementary school were open.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported there.

Flooding concerns along the Passaic River in Little Falls

In Little Falls, residents were once again confronted by flooding concerns. The Passaic River was set enter minor flood stage Thursday night, and was expected to remain in minor flood stage through Friday night.

The Wayne Police Department likened the situation to floods that occurred in early March, and urged people to move their vehicles to higher ground.

Water was already encroaching Thursday afternoon.

Sandbags have become a permanent part of the landscape in Little Falls, stacked in front of doors and piled up against garages to protect homes along the ever-swollen Passaic River.

"This is not our first rodeo. We're familiar with it," Little Falls resident Donald Gallarelli said.

Since last December, the river has flooded Gallarelli's yard four times. He's had to evacuate twice, and hopes the waters this time don't rise to that occasion.

Overnight, drenching rains and a rapidly rising river triggered sump pumps to turn on and some animals to search for higher ground.

The Passaic is expected to crest Friday afternoon just under eight feet, which is lower than previous storms. Families were nonetheless cautious.

"The water was coming inside here like a waterfall, you know? It's coming. Everything was flooded here," Little Falls resident Norman Valdez said.

His basement was inundated in January. Since then, he's weatherproofed his basement, sealing up cracks and doors. This storm, he fared much better, with just a little bit of water seeping in.