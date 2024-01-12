Communities along Passaic River still under floodwaters, with more rain on the way Friday

Floodwaters still rising in Little Falls, with more rain on the way

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- Flooding continues for communities along the Passaic and Pompton rivers in New Jersey, and now the forecast is calling for another round of rain.

Chopper 2 is live over Paterson, where crews evacuated people in a flooded neighborhood early Friday morning. The waters rose between East Main Street and the Passaic River, flooding Bergen, Hillman and East Holsman streets.

Firefighters in a high water vehicle could be seen going up to one home and helping residents evacuate. They were brought to East Main Street, where the fire department set up a staging area, with EMS on standby.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including flooding along the Passaic River in Little Falls, New Jersey.

As CBS New York's Christina Fan reports from Little Falls, the Passaic River remains at major flood stage.

The floodwaters started roaring into town early Thursday, quickly taking over the streets. As families scrambled to move their possessions to higher ground, emergency vehicles broadcast warnings urging residents to evacuate.

The mayor took Gov. Phil Murphy on a tour of the area, showing him the river's wrath and the damage it's done in the community over the years.

The governor said combatting floods needs to be a priority -- not only locally, but on a national level.

"We need big resiliency investments, whether that's dredging rivers or redirecting currents, bigger picture things," he said Thursday.

The mayor also emphasized the importance of elevating homes to protect against any future floods. He said those who have already done so had very little damage and didn't lose heat or hot water this storm when they returned home.

On the Pompton River over in Wayne, multiple drivers had to be rescued Thursday as floodwaters took over town.

CBS New York's Tony Sadiku found people using row boats and waders to get around. One resident said he's sick of having to move his belongings from his basement with each storm to protect them from mold.

Sadiku expects to speak with the mayor for an update around 8 a.m. Friday. Watch streaming on CBS News New York, and with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and coverage of the cleanup.