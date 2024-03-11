New Jersey still facing flooding from weekend's soaking rain

First Alert Weather: New Jersey still under floodwaters along Passaic River

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- Some parts of New Jersey are still under water from this weekend's heavy rainfall.

Saturday's storm caused widespread flooding across the state, filling basements and shutting down roads.

River Flood Warnings remain in place along portions of the Passaic, Saddle, Millstone, Still and Housatonic rivers through Wednesday morning.

The Passaic has reached minor flood stage at 7 feet and rising.

CBS New York's Tony Sadiku spent Monday morning in Little Falls, where the water kept creeping toward people's homes.

The area saw approximately 3 inches of rain fall over the weekend, and the river isn't expected to start receding until Tuesday.

In nearby Essex County, the river left Lane Road in Fairfield completely under water for the morning commute. Several other roads, including Horseneck, Commerce and Stewart Place, were also flooded.

Earlier this winter, New Jersey's riverside communities saw devastating flooding from back-to-back storms. Residents are too familiar with pumping out their homes, and many have started to sell.

"We are on borrowed time right now," resident Ken Beck told CBS New York last week. "This could be the night that that house goes in, and ultimately, what's the impact? Will my house be the next one?"

"Eventually we are going to lose this whole neighborhood," former Middlesex Borough Mayor John Madden said. "Whenever there is a large amount of rain forecasted, it creates a huge amount of anxiety."

Strong winds in Monday's forecast also threaten to take down trees and power lines.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.