Flood warnings, advisories remain for New York & New Jersey today

First Alert Weather: Rain continues for morning commute

Flood warnings & advisories

Coastal Flood Warning along much of the coast for this morning's high tide cycle. Moderate to locally major flooding is anticipated.

along much of the coast for this morning's high tide cycle. Moderate to locally major flooding is anticipated. Coastal Flood Advisory for parts of northeast NJ, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island for minor flooding this morning.

Flood Warnings along the Rockaway and Passaic Rivers until further notice due to near/minor flooding with minor to moderate flooding anticipated in the coming days.

Thursday forecast

Today: Colder morning with wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Mostly cloudy and not as windy with a chance of showers later this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Some showers around with perhaps a passing flake or two. Lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and blustery with a stray shower. Highs around 50.

Dry weekend ahead

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.