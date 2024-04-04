Flood warnings, advisories remain for New York & New Jersey today
Flood warnings & advisories
- Coastal Flood Warning along much of the coast for this morning's high tide cycle. Moderate to locally major flooding is anticipated.
- Coastal Flood Advisory for parts of northeast NJ, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island for minor flooding this morning.
- Flood Warnings along the Rockaway and Passaic Rivers until further notice due to near/minor flooding with minor to moderate flooding anticipated in the coming days.
Thursday forecast
Today: Colder morning with wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Mostly cloudy and not as windy with a chance of showers later this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Tonight: Some showers around with perhaps a passing flake or two. Lows in the 30s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and blustery with a stray shower. Highs around 50.
Dry weekend ahead
Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.