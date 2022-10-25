Egg Harbor first responders demonstrate how drones can improve response efforts during floods

Drones used in flooding response drill in New Jersey

Drones used in flooding response drill in New Jersey

Drones used in flooding response drill in New Jersey

EGG HARBOR, N.J. -- First responders in Egg Harbor marked the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy with a drill Tuesday.

It involved several agencies showing how drones can be used to help improve response efforts.

Several drones were used to show how capturing live images can help warn first responders in real time during floods.

You can watch the CBS News New York original documentary "Sandy" on Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS2.