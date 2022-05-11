Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Phil Murphy proposes new bill expanding New Jersey's pool of potential abortion providers

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Murphy announces push to expand abortion access in New Jersey
Gov. Murphy announces push to expand abortion access in New Jersey 00:49

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced a new push Wednesday to expand abortion access in New Jersey.

He proposed a new bill expanding the state's pool of potential abortion providers to include advanced practice nurses, midwives and physician's assistants.

It also mandates that insurance plans in the state cover abortions with no cost sharing or out-of-pocket costs.

"Taking these steps will not only ensure that all women have access to the reproductive rights enshrined in New Jersey law, but will also, and just as importantly, I think, send a message to women across the nation that we simply will not go backwards," Murphy said.

Murphy says passing this new measure on top of a law passed in January will also protect health care providers and patients from legal retaliation by states that have outlawed or restricted abortion.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 7:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.