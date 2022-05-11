Gov. Phil Murphy proposes new bill expanding New Jersey's pool of potential abortion providers

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced a new push Wednesday to expand abortion access in New Jersey.

He proposed a new bill expanding the state's pool of potential abortion providers to include advanced practice nurses, midwives and physician's assistants.

It also mandates that insurance plans in the state cover abortions with no cost sharing or out-of-pocket costs.

"Taking these steps will not only ensure that all women have access to the reproductive rights enshrined in New Jersey law, but will also, and just as importantly, I think, send a message to women across the nation that we simply will not go backwards," Murphy said.

Murphy says passing this new measure on top of a law passed in January will also protect health care providers and patients from legal retaliation by states that have outlawed or restricted abortion.