Joseph Woll sparkles in net as banged-up Maple Leafs hand Devils fourth straight loss

Joseph Woll made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season and Bobby McMann, Nicolas Roy, Calle Jarnkrok and Matthew Knies scored as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Playing their third game in four nights since the Christmas break, the Maple Leafs were without William Nylander (lower-body injury) for a second straight game, Auston Matthews (lower body), Chris Tanev (lower body) and Dakota Joshua, who remained in Detroit after sustaining a kidney injury against the Red Wings on Sunday.

McMann scored on the power play late in the first period, and Roy added a redirect goal just as another man-advantage situation expired. McMann tipped the puck to Roy. Nicholas Robertson helped set up both goals. McMann has four goals in his last six games.

Jarnkrok scored in the third period for his first goal since Nov. 1. Knies added an empty-netter.

Woll led the Maple Leafs (18-15-6) to their third win in four games with his first shutout since Nov. 20, 2024, despit being outshot 33-30.

Woll, who has won three straight, was stellar late in the second period with the Devils pressing on the power play, highlighted by a stop on Jesper Bratt's wrister.

The Devils (20-17-2) lost their fourth straight.

Up next

Devils: At the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.