Devils, Jacob Markstrom cool off red-hot Canadiens

Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season and the New Jersey Devils beat Montreal 3-0 on Sunday night, ending the Canadiens' eight-game winning streak hours after they clinched a second straight playoff spot.

The Canadiens got the playoff spot when Detroit lost 5-4 to Minnesota. They are the first Canadian team to secure a playoff berth this season.

Cody Glass, Timo Meier and Connor Brown scored for New Jersey as it fights to keep its slim postseason chances alive. Jack Hughes had two assists.

The Devils won their 11th consecutive game in Montreal, the longest active run in the NHL against a single opponent. The Canadiens haven't beaten New Jersey at the Bell Centre since a 2-1 overtime victory on Dec. 14, 2017.

Jacob Fowler made 17 saves for Montreal. The Canadiens capped an undefeated five-game trip with a 4-3 shootout win over the Devils in New Jersey on Saturday.

Montreal's Cole Caufield remained a goal short of 50 for the second straight game after scoring his 48th and 49th on Thursday night against the New York Rangers.

Meier scored on a tap-in midway through the first period after a shot from Hughes went through Fowler's legs and hit the post. Glass burst through the neutral zone and beat Fowler late in the second.

Brown added an empty-netter.

Up next

Devils: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Florida on Tuesday night.