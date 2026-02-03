Mathieu Olivier scores twice, Elvis Merzlikins stands tall in net as Blue Jackets blank Devils

Mathieu Olivier scored twice in the third period, and Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Dante Fabbro also scored for Columbus after missing the last six games with a lower-body injury.

Olivier's first goal was a highlight-reel breakaway. Cole Sillinger sprung him behind the Devils' defensemen, and he deked one way and went to his backhand, getting the puck past Jakob Markstrom at 12:05 of the third period to put the Blue Jackets up 2-0. He added an empty-netter with 4 minutes left, shortly after New Jersey's Nico Hischer hit the post.

Fabbro snapped a wrister from the top of the left circle past Markstrom 5:24 into the third period, breaking a scoreless tie with his fourth of the season.

A first-period goal was disallowed. Danton Heinen scored, but his linemate, Miles Wood -- who was drafted by the Devils and spent most of his career in New Jersey -- had crashed Markstrom's crease, taking away his ability to defend it. The goal was taken off the board after a coach's challenge.

Markstrom made 22 saves.

New Jersey center Jack Hughes was once again out with a lower-body injury. He could return Thursday, but the Devils aren't optimistic.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Host Chicago on Wednesday night in their final game before the Olympic break.

Devils: Host the Islanders on Thursday night, also their final game before the Olympic break.