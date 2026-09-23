N.J. DEP shares test results from former landfill in Keyport as residents voice cancer concerns

Dozens in Keyport, New Jersey, packed a meeting Tuesday as the state unveiled long-awaited test results from a former landfill that some residents believe is the root of hundreds of cancer cases in their neighborhood.

Ed Potosnak, the commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection, presented the findings. He said overall, environmental test results from the last five months, through August, did not find contamination impacting neighborhoods that surround an Aeromarine site, which includes a former landfill.

He said even though there were contaminants found in the shallow groundwater of the landfill, it wasn't enough cause for concern.

"We have identified some contaminants, not at levels high enough to make its way through the vapor intrusion or the groundwater, because we're not drinking the groundwater," Potosnak said.

"People have cancer. People have autoimmune disease. These people have reported stuff. They're not in danger?" resident Sal Liguori asked officials.

Several residents questioned the areas where the state sampled.

A DEP official explained, saying, "They're adjacent to the industrial facility, which we just looked at, and groundwater flows in the opposite direction."

Still, some residents weren't satisfied.

"Why were you testing way up there in the middle of Keyport on Broad Street when site is down here on Walnut?" resident Ginger Morris said. "And nobody's mentioned Superstorm Sandy, when she pushed it all over."

Nicole Henn says her daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 12 years old. She wants the DEP to test her home.

"I don't know if we can prove it, but I know she was very sick," she said.

Liguori's home is next to the landfill and says the state did not test his home. His son died from cancer in 2022, and four years later, Liguori was diagnosed with leukemia himself.

"I reported on my house last week. I'm full of lead, that's OK?" Liguori said.

The findings come one week after Liguori and a group of residents brought in an independent scientist, Scott Smith, who performed third-party testing of the site and surrounding properties.

Smith found some properties showed little to no concerning readings, but others, like Liguori's, had elevated levels of carcinogens. Smith said more testing is required before he reaches a conclusion.

The DEP says more testing is being done in the meantime, adding the property owner is responsible for cleanup at the site. We tried to reach the owner for comment but were unsuccessful.