Dozens of cancer cases in Keyport, N.J., could be linked to contaminants at former landfill

A New Jersey town's residents fear cancer cases in their neighborhood could be connected after state environmental officials say they found contaminants at a former landfill nearby.

While there has been no link or cancer cluster designation in Keyport, residents and other officials are demanding an investigation.

Dozens of cancer cases

Keyport is known for its views of the Raritan Bay and hometown feel, but some residents say they're on edge over dozens of cancer cases over the years in a neighborhood near the former Aeromarine landfill.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says the Aeromarine site closed in 1979 and that a 2010 study found contaminants above groundwater, including benzene, arsenic and PCBs.

Ginger Morris lives on First Street, where her sons created a map of cases. They marked an "X" on 28 homes where they say there has been a cancer diagnosis, including their own.

Morris' husband is battling prostate cancer.

"We've been married 54 years ... we have a lot going on," she said.

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The couple's son uncovered a total of 40 cancer cases in the neighborhood, a statistic also stated by Congressman Frank Pallone, who is demanding an investigation.

"Immediate concern is to see if we can do some screening to determine if there's a causal relationship between the cancers and the site, but then the site has to be remediated," Pallone said.

Brian Hagman's home is also marked with an "X." His grandparents and aunt, who once lived there, all had cancer. Other relatives are suffering too, he says.

"Two of my uncles have cancer," Hagman said. "It makes you wonder is it natural or is it because of the dumps?"

NJDEP looking at next steps

NJDEP said it recently learned of health concerns, but that it is not aware of water supply contamination. The department said it's committed to "the proper closure of the landfill to protect the environment and public health."

Keyport Councilman Robert Bergen said the company that owns the land was fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for failing to properly close the landfill.

"The borough then again in 2021 took the landowner in court to try and compel the cleanup of the site and that case was dismissed, and the DEP was ordered at that time to clean it up," Bergen said.

The DEP said it's looking at next steps, which may include taking samples and sharing the information with the state Department of Health so it can track cases and assess any public health risks.

Keyport officials plan to hold a townwide meeting in the coming weeks.

CBS News New York was unable to reach site owners and we have not heard back from an attorney who represents them.