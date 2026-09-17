More testing needed to reach conclusion on alleged cancer cluster in Keyport, N.J., expert says

Some people in Keyport, New Jersey, claim the site of a former aircraft manufacturing plant is to blame for a growing number of cancer diagnoses in the community, but the state says otherwise.

Residents say they have counted 400 cancer cases.

"I started discovering a lot of people were dying of cancer around our block. Forty, 60, 80, 200, and we're like, there's something going on here," resident Sal Liguori said.

Liguori is among the residents leading the charge to uncover the cause of the alleged cluster. He was diagnosed with leukemia this year. In 2022, his son Anthony died of cancer. Liguori's home is right on the border of the former Aeromarine site.

"Forty years of lies and neglect and not caring for the public is not acceptable," he said.

At a town hall meeting Wednesday evening, independent testing results were released. Scientist Scott Smith performed third-party testing of the Aeromarine site and some surrounding properties.

He was hired by the people of Keyport following growing concerns that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection was not being transparent in their own testing and findings.

While the DEP declined an on-camera interview before Wednesday's independent results were released, a spokesperson maintained that recent DEP-conducted tests indicate no drinking water contamination and no soil contamination at the site, and that there is no official cancer cluster designation. The DEP added they plan to meet on the Keyport contamination concerns on Sept. 22.

"If we admit there is a problem and we can get some answers, this community can move forward," Smith said.

According to Smith, some properties showed little-to-no concerning readings, while other properties, such as Liguori's, had elevated levels of benzo(a)pyrene, lead and dioxins – all of which are carcinogens.

Smith says more testing is required before a conclusion is reached.

"So this is a mix of good news and not necessarily bad news, but where we need to follow up and try to get some people answers," he said.

Both sides do agree on one thing: a conclusion is yet to be reached.

"You need to wake up because this is as real as it's getting right now," Liguori said.

The next round of testing, which includes groundwater sampling, begins Thursday.