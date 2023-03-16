New Jersey DEP authorizing millions of dollars to keep whales safe
TRENTON, N.J. -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is investing millions of dollars to protect whales.
Since December, at least nine whales have washed ashore.
READ MORE: Search for answers as another whale washes up dead on the Jersey Shore
Officials say there's no evidence that off-shore wind-related work is to blame for whale deaths, but they say climate change could be a contributor, including warmer ocean temperatures.
To ensure the safety of whales, the DEP authorized $8.5 million to make sure offshore development is safe, and two wind energy companies have committed another $26 million for research and ecological monitoring.
