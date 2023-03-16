Watch CBS News
New Jersey DEP authorizing millions of dollars to keep whales safe

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is investing millions of dollars to protect whales.

Since December, at least nine whales have washed ashore.

Officials say there's no evidence that off-shore wind-related work is to blame for whale deaths, but they say climate change could be a contributor, including warmer ocean temperatures.

To ensure the safety of whales, the DEP authorized $8.5 million to make sure offshore development is safe, and two wind energy companies have committed another $26 million for research and ecological monitoring. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 8:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

