New Jersey officials vow to keep congestion pricing fight alive days before plan is set to begin

FORT LEE, N.J. — We're just days away from the start of congestion pricing, which the MTA says will begin as planned on Sunday, but New Jersey officials are vowing to keep the fight alive to stop it.

Lawsuits from the state of New Jersey are moving forward. Attorneys for the state have asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to put the brakes on the plan before Sunday. A hearing is set for Friday afternoon.

N.J. officials cite health concerns over expected surge in GWB traffic

Congressman Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat and staunch opponent of congestion pricing, joined local officials next to the George Washington Bridge on Thursday.

He called the plan a "lung tax," referring to the expected surge in traffic that will go over the GWB as drivers look to avoid paying the $9 fee to drive in Manhattan below 60th Street.

"It puts the health of our children and families at risk here in northern New Jersey," he said.

"Can you imagine when all those trucks will be lined up and idling, what'll happen to the children, their parents, their families in this district?" said New Jersey Assemblywoman Shama Haider.

"It's a new year, and yet New York is up to the same old congestion tax strategy," Gottheimer said.

MTA slams transit management by N.J. politicians

Transit advocates, however, say congestion pricing is a win for drivers and transit riders.

"Before congestion pricing started in London and Stockholm, in other places where it's been wildly successful, there was always doubt. Right after the doubt came the understanding that it really is a great idea," said Lisa Daglian with the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

"I really think that we need to fund public transit over automobile traffic. I think automobile traffic is contributing to climate change," Washington Heights resident Michael Chase said.

MTA officials fired back across the Hudson, saying in a statement, "Nobody in their right mind should take transportation advice from the New Jersey politicians who have woefully failed to manage transit in their state."

New Jersey officials accused the MTA of trying to make up for its own mismanagement by taxing drivers.