Watch CBS News
Local News

Shortage of judges forces parts of New Jersey to suspend divorce, civil trials

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Shortage of judges impacting trials in 6 New Jersey counties
Shortage of judges impacting trials in 6 New Jersey counties 00:24

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.

There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.

Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.