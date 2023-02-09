Shortage of judges forces parts of New Jersey to suspend divorce, civil trials

Shortage of judges impacting trials in 6 New Jersey counties

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.

There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.

Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.