27 Boston Market locations across New Jersey ordered to shut down over workers' rights violations

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- New Jersey officials have ordered Boston Market to shut down 27 of its restaurants across the state.

The Department of Labor says it found multiple violations of workers' rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages.

Investigators say the chain also failed to pay minimum wage and sick leave.

In all, the chain is facing more than $2.5 million in fees and penalties.

Stop-work orders were issued at the following locations:

491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031

314 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ 07644

180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07602

21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

321 Broad Street, Ridgefield, NJ 07657

20 Wycoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463

395 NJ-17, Mahwah, NJ 07430

175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ 07630

275 Livingston Street, North Vale, NJ 07647

471 Central Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018

247 NJ-10 East, Succasunna, NJ 07876

332 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

1160 US-46, Clifton, NJ 07013

1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012

523 Chestnut Street Union, NJ 07083

770 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08619

1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township, NJ 08638

300 Rt-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

878 US Rt. 1 North Bound, Edison, NJ 08817

1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001

4159 US 9, Howell, NJ 07731

1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset, NJ 08873

514 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060

5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012

891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096

301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360

We have reached out to Boston Market for comment and have not yet heard back.

For more information, click here.