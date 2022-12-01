New Jersey bear hunt put on hold
TRENTON, N.J. -- The bear hunt in New Jersey has been put on hold.
The six-week hunt was supposed to start next week, but a judge issued an emergency stay while both sides fight it out in court.
READ MORE: New Jersey poised to reinstate black bear hunt
Gov. Phil Murphy halted the hunt two years ago, but two weeks ago, he signed an executive order rescinding the ban.
