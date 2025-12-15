N.J. Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill taps Jennifer Davenport as next attorney general

New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill has appointed the state's next attorney general.

Sherrill said Davenport is a "life-long public servant" with over 15 years of law enforcement experience.

Davenport currently serves as the first assistant attorney general, a position she previously held from 2018-2020. She also worked as the acting attorney general's principal law enforcement advisor. Davenport previously worked as division counsel to New Jersey's division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"A strong Attorney General is critical to delivering for New Jerseyans, whether that taking on price gougers, fighting for federal resources, or protecting our rights and freedoms. That's why I'm excited to announce Jennifer Davenport as my Attorney General nominee. Working with Jen at the U.S. Attorney's Office, I saw her ironclad commitment to upholding the law and the Constitution. Equally as powerful is her dedication to public service, working hand-in-hand with the communities she served to ensure our residents felt safe and supported," Sherrill said. "Jen's ability to work with anyone and everyone to deliver for our residents and her decade and a half of experience with complex civil and criminal cases will be essential as we work to build a more affordable Garden State. As a lifelong New Jerseyan, I know Jen will never back down from a fight."

"The Attorney General's Office plays a critical role in advancing the Governor-elect's mission of keeping residents safe and making the state affordable, and I share her commitment to that mission," Davenport said. "I have spent my career in public service and alongside law enforcement, and in each role, I have worked to bring people together and solve the toughest problems facing our state. So, from taking on gun violence and human trafficking, to protecting our children, to ensuring affordability, to defending New Jerseyans from attacks out of Washington, I will build on my career in law enforcement and in public service to protect New Jerseyans every day."

"I am thrilled that Jen Davenport will serve as New Jersey's next attorney general," Matt Platkin, the state's current attorney general, wrote on social media. "Jen is, without question, one of the finest public servants I have ever known, and will do an extraordinary job as our state's chief law enforcement officer."

Platkin touted Davenport's "brilliance, steadfast commitment to pursuing justice, and unquestioned integrity. On top of it all, she's also just a fundamentally good and decent person who deeply understands the importance of this work."