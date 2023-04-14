Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey attorney general "doing a full diagnostic" of Paterson Police Department after state takeover

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Checking back in with NJ AG about Paterson police takeover
Checking back in with NJ AG about Paterson police takeover 05:48

NEW YORK -- Last month, the New Jersey attorney general's office took over the police department in Paterson.

The state stepped in after several controversial incidents involving the force, including the fatal shooting of Najee Seabrooks

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said "there is a crisis of confidence in law enforcement" in Paterson. 

He spoke with CBS News New York on Friday to share an update on the state's takeover. 

"We have been doing a full diagnostic of the department and a series of changes, including our constitutional officers, training and policing and bringing important outreach with the community," Platkin said. "So I think it's a wholesale re-imagination of how we can perform public safety in Paterson, and ultimately rebuild trust in the community."

The attorney general's office is also investigating last week's attack on the imam of a mosque

Platkin said he can't speak about the specifics of the case, but said his office is handling all investigations that may related to bias or hate with the utmost care throughout the state and particularly in Paterson. 

Watch his full interview above for more.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.