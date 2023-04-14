New Jersey attorney general "doing a full diagnostic" of Paterson Police Department after state takeover

NEW YORK -- Last month, the New Jersey attorney general's office took over the police department in Paterson.

The state stepped in after several controversial incidents involving the force, including the fatal shooting of Najee Seabrooks.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said "there is a crisis of confidence in law enforcement" in Paterson.

He spoke with CBS News New York on Friday to share an update on the state's takeover.

"We have been doing a full diagnostic of the department and a series of changes, including our constitutional officers, training and policing and bringing important outreach with the community," Platkin said. "So I think it's a wholesale re-imagination of how we can perform public safety in Paterson, and ultimately rebuild trust in the community."

The attorney general's office is also investigating last week's attack on the imam of a mosque.

Platkin said he can't speak about the specifics of the case, but said his office is handling all investigations that may related to bias or hate with the utmost care throughout the state and particularly in Paterson.

