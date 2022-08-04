Watch CBS News
New Jersey African Restaurant Week hosting food and music festival this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

African Restaurant Week continues across northern New Jersey
African Restaurant Week continues across northern New Jersey 03:48

NEWARK, N.J. -- The second annual African Restaurant Week is underway in New Jersey.

It's a chance to celebrate African cuisine and culture, while supporting local small businesses. 

More than 30 restaurants are participating across Northern New Jersey, offering reduced price menus and specials.

Founder and Executive Producer Akin Akinsanya recently joined CBS News New York to talk about restaurant week and an upcoming music festival this weekend. 

CLICK HERE for more information.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 10:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

