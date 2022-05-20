New Jersey DOE acting commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan discusses implementing AAPI curriculum in schools

TRENTON, N.J. -- Earlier this year, CBS2 met a group of New Jersey students who lobbied for Asian American history to be taught in their schools.

They shared their concerns about bullying and a frightening surge in Asian hate crimes.

The students presented emotional testimony and convinced state legislators that teaching Asian culture would help foster understanding. They partnered with Make Us Visible New Jersey and other groups to get legislation passed.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law saying, "By teaching students about the history and heritage of our AAPI community, we can ensure that the diversity of our state is reflected in our curriculum and create a more tolerant and knowledgeable future for New Jersey."

New Jersey is now the second state in the country to mandate an AAPI curriculum.

CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke to Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, acting commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education, about how that teaching will be implemented.

"We have begun that process through our diversity, equity and inclusion work. With that legislation being signed by Governor Murphy, we have on our website resources that are available to assist districts as the implementation is scheduled to begin in September of 2022," Allen-McMillan said. "The thrust is to ensure that resources are available, that discussions are had, and this involves the ability to connect globally with partners across the world and to ensure that our students are learning from one another as well as sharing their experiences."

You can watch the full interview above.